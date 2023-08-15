Mike McCarthy: Ezekiel Elliott will do great, not looking forward to seeing him Week 4

Running back Ezekiel Elliott found a new home this week.

Elliott has agreed to a contract with the Patriots after months on the open market and he is expected to join the team for this week’s joint practices with the Packers. If all goes well, he’ll be in the lineup in Week Four and that will give him a chance to catch up with his former team.

The Cowboys will host the Patriots on October 1 and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday that he’s “not looking forward” to having to stop a player he thinks will do well in his new home. McCarthy called Elliott a “really good fit” for what he thinks the Patriots want to do on offense.

“I’m very excited for Zeke, a great opportunity,” McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’ll do great up there.”

Rhamondre Stevenson is set to be the No. 1 back in New England, so Elliott will have to adjust to a different role than he played in Dallas in order to be a contributor to the Patriots in Week Four and beyond.