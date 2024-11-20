Mike McCarthy hasn’t considered giving up play-calling duties

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday he is not giving up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“Haven’t considered that,” McCarthy said, via Ed Werder of WFAA. “Don’t think like that.”

The Cowboys rank 20th in total offense and tied for 24th in scoring a year after ranking fifth in yards and first in points last season. Quarterback Dak Prescott, the MVP runner-up to Lamar Jackson in 2023, tore a hamstring in Week 9 and is out for the season.

The team’s defense has been even worse, ranking 27th in yards and 31st in points.

When McCarthy arrived in Dallas in 2020, Kellen Moore remained on staff as offensive coordinator and play caller. The Cowboys dismissed Moore after the 2022 season, and McCarthy resumed being a play caller last season after calling plays during his entire tenure in Green Bay.

The Cowboys, who are 3-7, are expected to move on from McCarthy after the season.