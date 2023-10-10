Mike McCarthy on CeeDee Lamb’s frustration: He should be pissed off

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t hide his frustration on the sideline during Sunday’s game or afterward in postgame interviews.

Lamb had five targets, four catches and the Cowboys had only 197 yards in a 42-10 loss.

Afterward, Lamb questioned the identity of the offense.

That prompted coach Mike McCarthy to have a “great visit” with Lamb on Monday.

“I’ll just say that if he’s not pissed off that he’s not getting the ball, then I’m pissed off that he’s not pissed off,” McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s an impact player. He should feel that way. It’s like anything in life, how you handle things and move forward, how you affect others. There’s so many things that can come out of that. I’m fully aware of it, and it was frustrating. It was frustrating not doing your part on offense. I felt that. I felt frustration as a play-caller.”

Lamb was asked after Sunday’s game what the team’s offensive identity is, and he answered simply, “I don’t know.” In a follow-up question, Lamb was asked whether the Cowboys should know what it is after five weeks and responded, “I guess so. I don’t know.”

He had 13 targets and 11 catches for 143 yards in Week 2 against the Jets. He has 12 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in the three games since.

The Cowboys need to find a way to get the ball to their best playmaker on offense.