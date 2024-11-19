Mike McCarthy regrets not giving Trey Lance a series on Monday night

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged after Monday night’s 34-10 loss to the Texans that he should have given backup quarterback Trey Lance an opportunity to run the offense.

McCarthy said he should have taken quarterback Cooper Rush out so that Lance could show what he’s capable of doing.

“I think the one thing I should have done at the end, and I just didn’t do, was put Trey in there. I could’ve gotten him a series. That’s one thing that I would second-guess myself on,” McCarthy said. “I didn’t want to get into putting him in for a play or two, because he’s more than a gadget player in my opinion. We had him prepared to take a series, and frankly there at the end I should’ve gave him that series, and I regret not doing that.”

The 49ers drafted Lance with the third overall pick in 2021, making him one of the least-experienced college quarterbacks ever to be a high draft pick. He barely played in San Francisco and has barely played in Dallas. At some point, it might make sense for the Cowboys to give him the opportunity to show what he can do. Perhaps that point will come Sunday in Washington.