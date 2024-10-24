 Skip navigation
Mike McCarthy: We have a plan to get Brandon Aubrey ready despite jury duty

  
Published October 24, 2024 02:11 PM

The Cowboys are practicing without kicker Brandon Aubrey this week, but they aren’t planning on brining in someone else to handle his duties against the 49ers on Sunday night.

Aubrey was called to jury duty and was selected for a jury, so he will be unavailable to practice through the end of the week. It’s an unusual situation and it led head coach Mike McCarthy to quip “just when you think you’ve seen it all in this league” during his Thursday press conference.

McCarthy also said that the team has a plan in place to make sure Aubrey gets enough work this week to be ready to go against the Niners. Part of that plan is for Aubrey to get kicks in after the daily court sessions have come to an end.

Aubrey’s kicking has been a bright spot for the Cowboys this season, so they’ll be happy to have him on hand this weekend.