Mike McCoy: Offense will be based on what Cam Ward does best

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:53 PM

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy has worked with quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning and Trevor Lawrence over the course of his career and his 11-game run with the Titans will be focused on another quarterback.

Cam Ward was the first overall pick in April and his first six games were rough enough to lead to Brian Callahan’s firing on Monday. Stabilizing him through the upheaval of a coaching change and getting him on a better developmental track are vital to the franchise’s future.

McCoy said at a Tuesday press conference that “players and not plays” have to guide the direction a team takes, which is why the offense will be guided by a couple of simple questions that center on the quarterback.

“What does Cam do best?” McCoy said, via the team’s website. “And what do we do best as an offense? . . . We have to look at our scheme and what we are doing, and it is going to change from week to week.”

McCoy also said that there is “nothing like experience” when it comes to teaching young quarterbacks. The Titans will be hoping that the experience of his first year doesn’t make that process even more difficult.