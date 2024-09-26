 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel: A little premature to name Monday’s QB

  
Published September 26, 2024 01:31 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t name a starting quarterback for Week Four when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday and he’s still not ready to make an announcement.

McDaniel said, via multiple reporters, that it is “a little premature” to name a quarterback for multiple reasons. One of those reasons is a competitive one and the other is the status of a couple of the options for the position.

Skylar Thompson left the team’s Week Three loss to the Seahawks with a rib injury and is not expected to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Tyler Huntley signed with the team last week and McDaniel said he is more comfortable with the idea of playing Huntley, who he also said has been gaining the confidence of his teammates.

Huntley and Thompson are on the active roster while Tim Boyle, who replaced Thompson last week, is on the practice squad. One of the three of them will start against the Titans, but they and the rest of us will have to wait to find out who it will be.