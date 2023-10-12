Mike McDaniel addresses speculation that Chase Claypool could be used as a tight end

Receiver Chase Claypool will soon make his debut with the Dolphins. And while he will continue to be listed as a receiver, the team has not ruled out lining him up at least periodically using him as a tight end.

In response to a question regarding speculation that Claypool could get some work at tight end, coach Mike McDaniel said this on Wednesday: “Yeah, he’s a wide receiver. I mean, Mike White might be working as punt returner today — you never know. OK, so what you are alluding to is he’s a player with above-average size at his position, and if he’s able to execute certain things, I’m not going to limit a player to what he can or can’t do. Every game we have guys doing multiple roles and fitting within the offense tailored to their skill sets. So it’ll be cool to watch, and I can tell he is definitely attentive. He’s paying attention to everything I can tell you that much.”

So the short answer is, “He’s a receiver.” The longer answer suggests there could be “certain things” he’s able to execute, and that he could be one of the guys who play “multiple roles.”

Receiver Jaylen Waddle marveled at Claypool’s size.

“I told him, he looks like a freaking machine moving out there,” Waddle told reporters. “He’s got a big frame, that’s one thing that stands out. For his size, he is picking them up and putting them down, so I’m excited to see him play. I’m excited to see him work, work with him and all that type of stuff. We’re excited about him.”

The key is that Claypool gives the offense flexibility. He can move around. And the offense can, with someone like that on the field, slip into overdrive, using a no-huddle attack and further cementing the Miami offense as a cross between the Showtime Lakers and the Greatest Show on Turf that was the 1999-2001 Rams.