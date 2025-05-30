 Skip navigation
Report: 49ers working to finalize trade for Bryce Huff

  
May 30, 2025

San Francisco is going to add some help at edge rusher, but it will take another couple of days.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are finalizing a deal with the Eagles to acquire Bryce Huff in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick.

The trade will not be processed until after June 1, but Philadelphia has restructured Huff’s contract in an effort to get the deal done. While he was in line to make around $17 million fully guaranteed, Huff will now be paid $9.05 million by the Eagles, with the remaining $7.95 million coming from the 49ers.

The trade will reunite Huff with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was Huff’s head coach in 2023 when he reached a career-high 10.0 sacks.

Huff had 2.5 sacks in 12 games with six starts for the Eagles last season. He also had three tackles for loss with four quarterback hits.