Mike McDaniel: Bringing up Tua Tagovailoa’s future is not in his best interest

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion during Thursday night’s matchup with the Bills, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel refused to offer a timeline for the quarterback’s return while saying he thinks Tagovailoa is unlikely to play next week in a Friday morning video conference.

McDaniel was adamant that he did not want to add any anxiety to Tagovailoa by discussing anything about his career going forward. McDaniel said several times that the most important thing for Tagovailoa right now is to focus on getting healthy and being a father to his children.

But after acknowledging that the most important people in the equation are Tagovailoa himself and the doctors — and that he hasn’t received any definitive information from either to this point — McDaniel admitted it’s hard to think Tagovailoa will be on the field to take on Seattle in Week 3.

“If I’m a betting man ... I don’t see how he would play the next game. I don’t see it,” McDaniel said. “But who am I to know or judge? But I think it’s a fair assessment to be prepared to have three quarterbacks on our roster for the next game, that we need to add one for that game. But, again, I have no idea. And I am not going to all of a sudden start making decisions that aren’t in — I don’t even see myself involved in the most important parts of those.”

When asked whether or not he views it as realistic that Tagovailoa could consider retirement, McDaniel said, “I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject.”

"[Y]ou’re talking about this career, right? His career is his. You know?” McDaniel said. “And that’s something that I think, I just really, really, really wish — I totally understand [the question], and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish people would, for a second, hear what I’m saying — that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him. So I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that should be the last thing on your mind.

"[I]f I were to answer that question, I’d be like, alright, this is my thoughts on his career. And he read it. If he agreed with it or disagreed with it, either way, I’ve just made him worse. ... I don’t think it’s appropriate simply for my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about someone’s career — I think it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

While McDaniel said he feels Tagovailoa is unlikely to play next week, he did not say whether or not he thinks Tagovailoa will be placed on injured reserve. Part of that is because McDaniel hadn’t yet spoken to Tagovailoa on Friday and the quarterback had not undergone any next-day examination.

“His opinion and what he wants to do with his life and his career coupled with the experts in neuroscience — those are the driving forces behind those actions,” McDaniel said. “I’m not hiding anything. I’m being as transparent as I absolutely could [be], I have zero idea what any sort of timeline is.

“We just have to operate in the unknown and be prepared of every situation. And that’s all I want to do or we should do, just because I’m not going to rush to judgment way prematurely. ... Literally, all I’m telling Tua is everyone is counting on you to be a dad, be a dad this weekend. And then we’ll move from there. So, there won’t be any talk about where we’re going in that regard and how long he’ll [be out] … none of that will happen without doctors’ expertise and the actual player.”

Still, it’s personally tough for McDaniel to witness Tagovailoa going through another concussion given the close nature of their relationship.

“As I look at it, Tua is a family member of mine,” McDaniel said. “So when family is going through something, you know how it is — you’re trying to think about a ton of different stuff that people are counting on me to think about. So, not easy.”