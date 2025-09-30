Mike McDaniel confirms Tyreek Hill dislocated his knee and is undergoing further testing

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that wide receiver Tyreek Hill dislocated his left knee on Monday night.

Hill is undergoing further medical testing to determine the extent of the damage, which likely includes ligament tears. He will remain in the hospital overnight, McDaniel said.

Hill was transported to a local hospital after his third-quarter injury. The ESPN broadcast showed him in a wheelchair, with his left leg immobilized, before he was loaded into an ambulance.

Former Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead posted on social media that he had a FaceTime call with Hill.

“First thing he said “man I’m just happy we got that win”!!” Armstead wrote. “He’s in good spirits and said he was laughing through the pain, to avoid passing out!! crazy! Praying for best news possible and speedy recovery!”

Hill may have played his last game with the Dolphins as the team can save more than $36 million with his release in the offseason.

He caught six passes for 67 yards before his gruesome injury on Monday.