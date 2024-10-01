Mike McDaniel: Dolphins plan to start Tyler Huntley Sunday vs. Patriots

Tyler Huntley will get his second straight start at quarterback for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Patriots.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said today that Skylar Thompson is not yet 100 percent cleared from his rib injury and Huntley will get the nod in New England. Huntley got his first start as a Dolphin in Monday night’s loss to the Titans and did not play well, completing 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards.

“We’re planning on going with Tyler,” McDaniel said. “After reviewing the tape, there’s reasons for guys to be excited about that because while the output wasn’t nearly what we wanted offensively, there were some things to build upon that we’ll keep working through.”

The Dolphins’ offense has been the worst in the NFL since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week Two, and they’re in desperate need of significant improvement. But McDaniel doesn’t think changing quarterbacks again is the way to accomplish that.