Mike McDaniel has “full expectation” he and G.M. Chris Grier will be back

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:45 PM

The Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the first time since Mike McDaniel became their head coach in 2022, but McDaniel expects to have a chance to get back to the postseason in 2025.

McDaniel said, via multiple reporters, after Sunday’s 32-20 loss to the Jets that his “full expectation” is that he will be back for a fourth season on the sideline in Miami. The Dolphins came into Sunday’s game with a chance to make the playoffs by beating the Jets and getting a Broncos loss, but the Broncos won before their loss in New Jersey came to an end.

McDaniel, who signed a three-year contract extension before the season, also said that he has the same full expectation that he’ll continue to work with General Manager Chris Grier.

The Dolphins were second in the league in scoring during the 2023 season, but they slipped to 22nd this year and turning that back around will be an essential part of the offseason work in Miami.