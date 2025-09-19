Mike McDaniel is expecting Darren Waller to play Week 4

Darren Waller is nearly ready to make his Dolphins debut.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that he’s expecting Waller to play in next Monday night’s game against the Jets.

But there is a caveat to that.

“His body has to follow through,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, McDaniel noted that Waller was “super close” to playing in last night’s loss to the Bills and may have been able to go if the game had been on Sunday instead of Thursday.

Waller has not appeared in a game since 2023 when he was with the Giants. He finished that season with 52 receptions for 552 yards with one touchdown.