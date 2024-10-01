 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Mike McDaniel: Jaelan Phillips’ knee injury still being evaluated, likely out for Week 5

  
Published October 1, 2024 04:27 PM

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips had to exit Monday’s loss to the Titans early due to a knee injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters during his Tuesday news conference that while the team is still evaluating the injury, Phillips is unlikely to play in the Week 5 matchup against New England.

Still working through it,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He was in good spirits last night and good spirits today. I’m pretty comfortable saying he won’t be available on a short week. Information will provide clarity if it’s a multiple-week thing.”

Phillips, 25, suffered an Achilles tear last season but was able to return for the start of 2024. He’s recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, two QB hits, and two passes defensed so far this season.

In 46 career games, Phillips has tallied 23.0 career sacks with 25 tackles for loss and 54 QB hits.