Mike McDaniel: Jaelan Phillips’ knee injury still being evaluated, likely out for Week 5

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips had to exit Monday’s loss to the Titans early due to a knee injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters during his Tuesday news conference that while the team is still evaluating the injury, Phillips is unlikely to play in the Week 5 matchup against New England.

“Still working through it,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He was in good spirits last night and good spirits today. I’m pretty comfortable saying he won’t be available on a short week. Information will provide clarity if it’s a multiple-week thing.”

Phillips, 25, suffered an Achilles tear last season but was able to return for the start of 2024. He’s recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, two QB hits, and two passes defensed so far this season.

In 46 career games, Phillips has tallied 23.0 career sacks with 25 tackles for loss and 54 QB hits.