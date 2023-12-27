Mike McDaniel: Jaylen Waddle ankle sprain not “overly severe,” isn’t ruled out for Week 17

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with an ankle sprain, but head coach Mike McDaniel wasn’t ready to rule Waddle out during his Wednesday press conference.

McDaniel said that Waddle’s sprain is not “overly severe,” so there’s a possibility he could be on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

“He’s one of — if not the toughest — fast guys I’ve been around,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Him being that way, it’s tough to rule him out for this week.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

Waddle is second on the Dolphins behind Tyreek Hill with 72 catches, 1,014 yards, and four receiving touchdowns. Waddle’s status will be worth monitoring throughout the week as Miami and Baltimore play for the AFC’s top seed.