Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa: Important to assess all variables every day

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s training camp workload remained a major topic of conversation for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday.

McDaniel kicked off camp by calling Tagovailoa’s practice participation “fluid” and the first two days of work backed that up. Tagovailoa did limited work on Wednesday and sat out entirely on Thursday as he juggles preparing for the season with trying to land a contract extension this summer.

On Friday, McDaniel said that the plan was for Tagovailoa to “observe and play football in a multitude of fashions” and he said that all involved will continue to make decisions day by day on how to proceed.

“Every day. It’s important to assess all variables,” McDaniel said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Take into consideration everyone involved as the head coach. So, you’d love to get in front of it, but there’s a lot of days that - if you’re trying to extrapolate that - that you can’t account for different ways the wind blows. So, every day assessing exactly what we’re doing because we’re trying to do good jobs here.”

There’s been no talk at this point of a deadline to get a deal done or table discussions until after the season, but one might be helpful when it comes to everyone doing a good job because it’s difficult to prepare without knowing from day to day about whether the starting quarterback will be practicing.