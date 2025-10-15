 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa’s comments: There’s much bigger fish to fry

  
Published October 15, 2025 01:46 PM

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa caused a stir with his postgame comments following the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that the team has dealt with it and he’s ready to move on.

“The first, last and only thing if I have anything to say about it, and I did in several meetings today, is the Cleveland Browns and our focus within that regard,” McDaniel said, via transcript from the team. “Absolutely, he communicated with his teammates both in group and individually, and there’s much bigger fish to fry in our team’s opinion and my opinion.”

When did Tagovailoa address things with his teammates?

“There was Monday, and I know he’s talked to some of the guys that he didn’t catch on Monday today,” McDaniel said. “But we have plenty to occupy our minds with our football play versus what will be a motivated Cleveland Browns team on the road.”

McDaniel may be ready to move on, but Tagovailoa will address the media after Wednesday’s practice for the first time since making his headline-worthy comments. The quarterback is sure to be asked about them and the aftermath.