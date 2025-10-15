Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa’s comments: There’s much bigger fish to fry

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa caused a stir with his postgame comments following the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that the team has dealt with it and he’s ready to move on.

“The first, last and only thing if I have anything to say about it, and I did in several meetings today, is the Cleveland Browns and our focus within that regard,” McDaniel said, via transcript from the team. “Absolutely, he communicated with his teammates both in group and individually, and there’s much bigger fish to fry in our team’s opinion and my opinion.”

When did Tagovailoa address things with his teammates?

“There was Monday, and I know he’s talked to some of the guys that he didn’t catch on Monday today,” McDaniel said. “But we have plenty to occupy our minds with our football play versus what will be a motivated Cleveland Browns team on the road.”

McDaniel may be ready to move on, but Tagovailoa will address the media after Wednesday’s practice for the first time since making his headline-worthy comments. The quarterback is sure to be asked about them and the aftermath.