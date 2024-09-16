Mike McDaniel: Signing Tyler Huntley about depth, nothing to do with Skylar Thompson

The Dolphins signed former Ravens and Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley to their active roster on Monday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said it’s not because they want to have an alternative to Skylar Thompson with Tua Tagovailoa out of action.

McDaniel said that Tagovailoa’s concussion was a “reminder of how it only takes one play and what you think your depth is changes abruptly” and they liked the way Huntley stepped in for Lamar Jackson when Jackson was injured during the 2022 season. He also stressed that the team is confident in Thompson’s ability to run the offense.

“This was not a move to in any way, shape or form out of anything not that has to do with Skylar,” McDaniel said at his press conference. “Our team going all the way back to his first rep in rookie minicamp as a rookie to down the stretch of the 2022 season to what he was able to do to win the No. 2 job, this is not in any direct reflection to Skylar as Tua’s backup. This is more for the depth. I do think that it helps the dynamics of the room to give another guy with starting history to this team and gives another added addition of a guy that’s a signal-caller that a team can get behind.”

Thompson started three games as a rookie, including a playoff loss to the Bills in the Wild Card round. He was 8-of-14 for 80 yards in relief of Tagovailoa last Thursday.