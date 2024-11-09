Mike McDaniel unsure if Tyreek Hill will be able to play Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a wrist injury that might keep him out of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said on Saturday morning that he isn’t sure yet whether Hill will be able to go.

“He’s doing everything possible, he’s a competitor, so we’ll see how he respond. Just trying to get him to game day. He’s prepared, and if his body lets him, he’ll play, but we’ll see,” McDaniel said. “All I know is that I know nothing, as Socrates would say. I’m optimistic that he’s going to do everything he can, but we’ll see. I wouldn’t say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it.”

The 2-6 Dolphins are two-point favorites at the 4-4 Rams in a game that Miami desperately needs to win if it’s going to turn its disappointing season around. Winning in Los Angeles will be a whole lot harder if Hill can’t go.