 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McDaniel unsure if Tyreek Hill will be able to play Monday night

  
Published November 9, 2024 12:04 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a wrist injury that might keep him out of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said on Saturday morning that he isn’t sure yet whether Hill will be able to go.

“He’s doing everything possible, he’s a competitor, so we’ll see how he respond. Just trying to get him to game day. He’s prepared, and if his body lets him, he’ll play, but we’ll see,” McDaniel said. “All I know is that I know nothing, as Socrates would say. I’m optimistic that he’s going to do everything he can, but we’ll see. I wouldn’t say I was optimistic or pessimistic about it.”

The 2-6 Dolphins are two-point favorites at the 4-4 Rams in a game that Miami desperately needs to win if it’s going to turn its disappointing season around. Winning in Los Angeles will be a whole lot harder if Hill can’t go.