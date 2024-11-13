Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh will coach against each other for the 36th time on Sunday

Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers matchup is a big game in one of the NFL’s best rivalries, and a continuation of one of the league’s most significant coaching rivalries as well.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will coach against each other for the 36th time on Sunday.

Harbaugh became the Ravens’ coach in 2008, a year after Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach, and they’ve coached against each other twice every regular season and three times in the playoffs since then.

Tomlin and Harbaugh have coached against each other the second-most times of any pair of coaches in NFL history. Only George Halas and Curly Lambeau, who coached against each other in 49 games between 1921 and 1953, faced off more times of any pair of coaches in NFL history. Halas coached the Bears for 40 seasons. Lambeau coached the Packers for 29 seasons, the Chicago Cardinals for two seasons and Washington for two seasons.

Through 35 games, Tomlin is 20-15 against Harbaugh. The Ravens are 3-point favorites on Sunday at Pittsburgh.