Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Mike Tomlin: Ask me Tuesday about who starts at quarterback next week

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:57 PM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t make any Week Two quarterback announcements after the team’s 18-10 road win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Justin Fields got the start after Russell Wilson was ruled out with a calf injury and avoided big mistakes on a day when Kirk Cousins threw a pair of interceptions. Fields completed 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards and ran 14 times for 57 yards as the Steelers rode six Chris Boswell field goals to a season-opening win.

Tomlin was asked in his postgame press conference if Fields’s performance could lead to a lasting change at the top of the depth chart.

“You can come ask me that question on Tuesday,” Tomlin said.

Wilson’s health will have a role in any decision that the Steelers make and an extended absence along with more wins under Fields could make it harder for him to get back in the lineup.