Mike Tomlin: Be real slow comparing Jayden Daniels or anybody to Lamar Jackson

  
Published November 11, 2024 04:12 PM

After Steelers coach Mike Tomlin coached against Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels yesterday, he was asked about similarities to the next quarterback he will coach against, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Tomlin said such a comparison is very premature.

Asked about any similarities Daniels has to Jackson, Tomlin said people should slow down in comparing a rookie to a player who has won multiple NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

“Be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson. That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days,” Tomlin said.

Daniels has been excellent this year, but he hasn’t been as good as Jackson, and he certainly doesn’t have the body of work that Jackson has. It’s high praise for Daniels that anyone is even making that comparison, but Tomlin is right that Daniels has a ways to go before he’s on Jackson’s level.