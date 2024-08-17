Mike Tomlin didn’t call Sean Payton about Russell Wilson

Later today, quarterback Russell Wilson will make his preseason debut for the Steelers. It’s the culmination of a process that started after the Broncos released Wilson, and after the Steelers decided to sign him to a one-year, $1.21 million deal.

In a recent feature regarding Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation, ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio asked coach Mike Tomlin whether he called Broncos coach Sean Payton to figure out what Wilson has left in the tank.

“I did not,” Tomlin said. “It’s my job and our job to determine that. And so I don’t run away from responsibilities. It’s just Steelers conducting Steelers business, man. We information gather. We do our appropriate research, and we make decisions and we don’t look back. We don’t seek comfort from the opinion of others that are non-Steelers, respectfully. That’s just how we go about our business.”

It sounds good. But that’s a very broad statement. When scouting incoming rookies, the Steelers surely talk to a wide range of non-Steelers.

As to Wilson, why not at least make a phone call to Payton? Sure, the two teams are competitors. But the coaches reside in a broader ecosystem driven by relationships. At some point, for example, Payton might need information about a former Steeler.

Even if Tomlin would be inclined to take Payton’s opinion on Wilson with a grain of salt, given the natural inclination to not see Wilson thrive in a way that makes Payton look bad for giving up on him, the information might still have value.

Opinions are one thing. Facts are another. Talking to Payton could have given Tomlin a fact or two that would have been relevant to the final decision. If Tomlin and the Steelers aren’t in the habit of making those calls, they’re not turning over every stone. Which means that, eventually, they’ll miss something that might have caused them to avoid making a mistake.