Mike Tomlin downplays Aaron Rodgers being stepped on

  
Published August 12, 2025 05:24 PM

During Tuesday’s practice, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was stepped on. After practice, coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the situation.

“He just got stepped on,” Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “It was nothing of any significance. He finished his work.”

That’s good news for the Steelers. It also underscores how quickly things can go haywire for any NFL team during this stage of the season.

Obviously, the Steelers are counting on Rodgers to be healthy (unlike 2023) and to win more than five games (unlike 2024). It helps that they have better players and coaching around him than the Jets had — and, perhaps more importantly, an owner who won’t screw everything up, like Woody Johnson did for the Jets last year.