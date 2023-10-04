Mike Tomlin: Houston played harder and was more physical than us, that has to change

After having some time to digest his team’s 30-6 loss to the Texans, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he needs his team to get tougher.

“There were several things that were very disappointing about the game,” Tomlin said. “Chief among them was that Houston was more physical than us and played harder than us. That’s something that’s got to change immediately.”

Tomlin says he hasn’t had the Steelers as physical in their practices because of short weeks caused by playing on a Monday night and travel issues, and in hindsight he wishes he had had the Steelers practicing with more contact.

“The physicality component of it is something that has our attention,” Tomlin said. “Particularly as we prepare to get ready for the Baltimore Ravens game. Those of us who have been in this game, we understand what that’s about.”

It’s been a disappointing season so far for the 2-2 Steelers, but a win over the 3-1 Ravens would move Pittsburgh into first place in the AFC North. Tomlin knows his team needs to be tougher on Sunday in Pittsburgh.