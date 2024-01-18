Mike Tomlin: I imagine contract will get done in a timely manner

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opened his Thursday press conference by joking that he was in a better mood and asking if anyone had any contract questions, which referenced his abrupt departure from Monday’s postgame press conference when he was asked about having one year left on his current deal.

Tomlin said he didn’t think a press conference after a season-ending loss was an appropriate place to discuss his contract, but added that he could have handled the situation better than he did in Buffalo. After an introductory statement from Tomlin, the floor was opened to questions and Tomlin was asked one about his pact. He said he’s confident that he and team owner Art Rooney II will work out a new deal.

“Yes, I expect to be back. I’d imagine those contract things are gonna run their course,” Tomlin said. “Art and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually, often. I don’t Imagine it’s gonna be an issue and I imagine it’s gonna get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time.”

Later in the press conference, Tomlin said the contract “will get done when it gets done” and that he’s not targeting a particular date where he’d like to see things wrapped up.

Tomlin just wrapped up his 17th season as the Steelers head coach. Assuming all does get worked out on the contract front, it seems likely that he’ll be hitting two decades on the job in Pittsburgh.