Jaire Alexander signs with Ravens

Lamar Jackson might have spoken a deal into existence.

After Jackson told reporters he’d like the Ravens to add Jaire Alexander on Tuesday, Baltimore announced the club has signed the cornerback to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Alexander is set to earn $4 million with another $2 million available in incentives.

Alexander, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro. But he’s been limited to just 14 games over the last two seasons due to injury.

The Packers officially released Alexander on June 9, ending his seven-year tenure with the club. The No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Alexander has registered 70 passes defensed with 12 interceptions since entering the league in 2018.

The Ravens were not hurting at corner, but bringing in Alexander as an added depth piece could pay significant dividends given his experience and skill.

In 2024, Alexander picked off two passes, registered seven passes defended, and had a fumble recovery.

Alexander and Jackson were college teammates at Louisville.