Mike Tomlin is 3-10 vs. Patriots, but 3-0 vs. Mike Vrabel

When the Steelers face the Patriots on Sunday, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will be facing a team he has had little success against — but an opposing coach he has had much success against.

Tomlin is 3-10 as the Steelers’ head coach against the Patriots, which is his worst winning percentage against any team. But all 13 of those games, which include 12 regular-season games and one AFC Championship Game, came when the Patriots were coached by Bill Belichick.

Tomlin is 3-0 as the Steelers’ head coach against Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, with those three wins coming when Vrabel was coaching the Titans.

Having coached the Steelers since 2007, Tomlin is not only the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach but also has been on his job longer than any head coach or manager in the NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball. But his history against the Patriots is something he’d like to change, starting on Sunday.