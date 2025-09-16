Mike Tomlin: Kaleb Johnson has to earn his way back into kickoff return role

Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson made a major error on a kickoff return during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and he’s not going to get an immediate chance to bounce back.

Johnson failed to field a kickoff that landed in front of him and did not down the ball in the end zone for a touchback, which led to the Seahawks falling on the ball for a touchdown that increased their lead en route to a 31-17 win. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson used “poor judgment” on the play and he said at Tuesday’s press conference that Johnson will have to prove that he’s deserving of another chance in the role.

“Probably not in the short term,” Tomlin said. “I’m certainly going to give him an opportunity to work his way back. I believe in his talent, he’s a sharp young man, he’s a hard worker. So, you leave a light on for him to give him an opportunity to move on from it. But he has to do that, he has to display that with his daily work, and he’s gotta earn himself back into position to be a participant.”

Running back Kenneth Gainwell returned a kickoff after Johnson’s blunder and he could be part of this week’s plans against the Patriots as well.