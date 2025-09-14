 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Steelers’ kickoff blunder was “poor judgment by a young player”

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:59 PM

Steelers rookie kickoff returner Kaleb Johnson committed perhaps the biggest blunder of this NFL season in today’s loss to the Seahawks, allowing a kickoff to roll into the end zone and stay there, where the Seahawks recovered for a touchdown.

Johnson appeared not to understand the kickoff rules, which make a football that lands in the landing zone a live ball that the kicking team can recover if the returner doesn’t possess it. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Johnson just made a mistake.

“Poor judgment by a young player,” Tomlin said.

Asked if that’s something the Steelers work on in practice, Tomlin answered, “Every day of our lives.”

The new kickoff rules have led to some blunders by players and coaches alike, and the teams that have figured out all the rules and strategies relating to the new kickoff have an advantage over the teams that haven’t. The Steelers’ kickoff mistake today gave the Seahawks a big advantage.