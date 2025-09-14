Mike Tomlin: Steelers’ kickoff blunder was “poor judgment by a young player”

Steelers rookie kickoff returner Kaleb Johnson committed perhaps the biggest blunder of this NFL season in today’s loss to the Seahawks, allowing a kickoff to roll into the end zone and stay there, where the Seahawks recovered for a touchdown.

Johnson appeared not to understand the kickoff rules, which make a football that lands in the landing zone a live ball that the kicking team can recover if the returner doesn’t possess it. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Johnson just made a mistake.

“Poor judgment by a young player,” Tomlin said.

Asked if that’s something the Steelers work on in practice, Tomlin answered, “Every day of our lives.”

The new kickoff rules have led to some blunders by players and coaches alike, and the teams that have figured out all the rules and strategies relating to the new kickoff have an advantage over the teams that haven’t. The Steelers’ kickoff mistake today gave the Seahawks a big advantage.