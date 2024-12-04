Mike Tomlin: Mike Williams’ increased involvement is “simply a matter of time”

A few days after the Steelers traded for receiver Mike Williams, he caught a 32-yard touchdown pass that helped Pittsburgh defeat Washington in Week 10.

But in the three games since, Williams hasn’t even received a target — let alone caught another pass.

Williams has been on the field for 70 offensive snaps in his four games with the Steelers, which works out to 24 percent. So while the opportunities have been limited, it’s not like Williams hasn’t played at all.

In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said the ball will come Williams’ way.

“It’s going to happen. It’s simply a matter of time,” Tomlin said. “I was really encouraged by the playmaking that he made during the week in preparation for the game. And oftentimes when you’re making plays in preparation, it ultimately shows up in play. And so, I don’t think any of us are pushing the panic button in that regard. I think all of us are just anxiously awaiting what we’re looking at day to day to turn up with a higher level of consistency in stadium in terms of the opportunity.”

After seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams has caught a total of 13 passes for 198 yards with one TD in 13 games with the Jets and Steelers this season.