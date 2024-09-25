Mike Tomlin on Justin Fields: I like his steady demeanor, I like that in a leader

Head coach Mike Tomlin reiterated on Tuesday that he isn’t going to make a true decision on the Steelers’ QB1 until he has to, Justin Fields is in line to start the fourth game of the season on Sunday.

Fields has helped pilot Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start, with Tomlin saying on Tuesday that there’s “no question Justin has played well. And that’s exciting for him and for us.”

“As I mentioned here repeatedly, I like his steady demeanor,” Tomlin said. “I like that in a leader. He doesn’t ride the emotional roller coaster when things are going good, or things are going bad. Guys can rally around that. He’s steady. He’s a competitor. He likes to compete. He doesn’t turn down things. He’s aggressive in play, scrambling, and so forth. It’s just been fun to get to know him and not only know him as a guy but know him as a competitor.”

Fields has completed 73.3 percent of his passes (55-of-75) for 518 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 90 yards with one touchdown.

“I want to see him improve in all areas, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said. “Knowing what those areas of needing improvement are, are difficult sometimes when you don’t have a shared experience. So a component of me getting to know him is just maintaining that posture, challenging him to improve in all areas, and as we gain more experience together, I’ll be able to narrow that focus on things that become repetitive or trending.”

Tomlin did note he’d like to see the offense as a whole start better, particularly on third down. While the club finished 7-of-14 in the category against the Chargers last Sunday, Pittsburgh was 3-of-7 in the first half in the category.

If Fields and the offensive unit can make those improvements, it will only increase the likelihood that he’ll keep that starter’s role whenever Russell Wilson is healthy.