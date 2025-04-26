Mike Tomlin: Productive talks with Aaron Rodgers, won’t forecast the ifs and whens

The Steelers drafted former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round on Saturday, but the biggest quarterback news of the weekend involve a different signal caller.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that Aaron Rodgers “does want to come here” and that there could be official word of the quarterback’s plans soon. That’s similar to PFT’s earlier reporting about Rodgers’s plans, but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to put any timeframe on things during an appearance on NFL Network.

“That’s certainly a possibility,” Tomlin said. “I’m not going to forecast the ifs and whens regarding not only him, but any other potential free agent. We’ve had really productive talks with him, and I’ve enjoyed having productive talks with him and getting to know him.”

Once the ifs and whens are sorted out, Howard will likely move into a developmental role behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the depth chart. Skylar Thompson is also currently on the roster in Pittsburgh.