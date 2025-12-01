Mike Tomlin says he shares the fans’ frustration after “Fire Tomlin” chants

During Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin heard something he hasn’t heard often in Pittsburgh: Fans chanting, “Fire Tomlin!”

After the game, Tomlin was asked about it and said he understands why the fans are so disappointed by what they saw in the 26-7 loss to the Bills.

“I share their frustration tonight. We didn’t do enough. That’s just the reality of it,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin is in his 19th season as the Steelers’ head coach. During that time he has won a Super Bowl, compiled a 189-113-2 regular-season record, and never had a season below .500. Usually, that’s enough success to guarantee job security.

But the Super Bowl title was in Tomlin’s second season, 2008, and he hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. Steelers fans are getting restless by a lack of progress.

Whether the Rooney family, which is famously loyal to its coaches, would listen to the fans’ request and fire Tomlin remains to be seen. But even Tomlin acknowledges the fans have every reason to be upset.