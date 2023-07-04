Mike Vick’s advice for Tua Tagovailoa: Bulk up, avoid hits

During Mike Vick’s recent appearance on Tyreek Hill’s It Needed To Be Said podcast, Vick had a few things he needed to say about Hill’s current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit,” Vick said. “Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. . . . Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”

Tua has been working on how to fall, by studying jiu-jitsu. But Vick is right; it’s far better to avoid the hit at all than to learn how to fall after getting hit.

The subject of Tua came up because Vick pointed out that, even though Hill has a better contract and climate, he no longer catches passes from Patrick Mahomes. That prompted Hill to repeat his declaration that Tua is the “most accurate quarterback in the league!”

Vick agreed at first, but then when he realized what he was agreeing to, he backed off.

“I ain’t gonna say the most accurate, I’m just saying like his ball — he throw a catchable ball,” Vick said. “He throw a real catchable ball. If you watch what he did in college . . . every ball was on the money. Soft, right where the receiver [was], in stride.”

Whether he’s the most accurate or not, Tua has shown that he can run the Mike McDaniel offense, and that the Dolphins can win when he’s on the field. The far bigger challenge for 2023 becomes staying on the field. The more Tua plays, the better off the Dolphins will be. Possibly, good enough to win one of the toughest divisions in football.

