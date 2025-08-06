Mike Vrabel dives in to break up Patriots-Commanders fight

With joint-practice season comes fights-during-joint-practice season.

And a fight happening in Foxboro, between the Patriots and Commanders.

Via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, New England coach Mike Vrabel dove to the ground to separate a Patriots offensive player and a Commanders defensive player.

Vrabel ended up at the bottom of the pile. He emerged with a bloody cheek.

“We want to practice the same way we’ve practiced against our team and that’s by playing physical and aggressive and not doing stuff that hurts the team and certainly don’t expect any of that and if it does, we’ll have to handle it accordingly,” Vrabel told reporters before practice started. “You have to be able to play competitively and physically without letting your emotions get the best of you.”

He undoubtedly will have something funny to say about the in-practice experience. And he’ll undoubtedly have some pointed things to say to his players about the consequences of fighting.