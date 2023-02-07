 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel kept Ryan Tannehill in loop about Tim Kelly’s promotion

  
Published February 7, 2023 06:54 PM
The Titans promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator Tuesday.

In his news conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said he kept quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the loop with the hire.

“I don’t want to speak for him,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, “but he seemed excited about what we’re going to do and who we’re doing it with.”

Vrabel said Tannehill is in the building every day.

Tannehill underwent ankle surgery in late December. He missed five games this season, and when he did play, the Titans were only 6-6. He threw his fewest touchdown passes since his rookie season of 2012.

Tannehill has a $36.6 million cap hit, and the Titans could save $18 million by cutting him. So, his spot on the roster, at least at his current salary, remains in question.

New General Manager Ran Carthon said at his introductory news conference two weeks ago that he needs time to evaluate Tannehill.