 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel on Ran Carthon: We’re trying to blend what he thinks, what I think, and what’s best

  
Published February 1, 2023 11:29 AM
nbc_pft_titanshirecarthon_230118
January 18, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re confident Ran Carthon will have the Titans competitive again in 2023.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and new General Manager Mike Vrabel have been getting to know each other better since Carthon was hired last month.

The two are in Mobile, Ala. for this week’s Senior Bowl and Vrabel said he and Carthon are “absolutely” off to a great start in their partnership.

Everything has been good ,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “We have been working through things, looking at the roster and all those other things we have [to] do. We’re trying to blend what he thinks, what I think, and what’s best — that’s the most important thing.”

Vrabel also has a few openings on his offensive staff, starting with coordinator. Todd Downing was fired after the conclusion of the regular season.

The head coach said the interview process is going well.

“I feel good about where we’re at, and having a plan for multiple scenarios,” Vrabel said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting with a lot of different coaches and hearing ideas and visions and (I’m) trying to figure out what’s best for us. … [It will happen] when the time is right, and when the opportunity is there.”

The Titans ended the 2022 season 7-10 — the team’s first time finishing under .500 since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018.