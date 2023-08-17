Mike Vrabel on Treylon Burks: I think it was the best-case scenario

The Titans got good news on receiver Treylon Burks after the receiver went down during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Vikings, as he reportedly has only an LCL sprain.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t address the specifics of the injury, but confirmed that Burks won’t be sidelined for too long.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing,” Vrabel said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. "[There was] no structural damage and we’re anticipating him being back. I’m not putting a timeline on it, but I think it was the best-case scenario.”

The 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks is poised to be a key player in Tennessee’s revamped offense under coordinator Tim Kelly along with receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think [he’s] relieved,” Vrabel said. “I think when you have that type of thing and you feel something, I think [you feel] relief. We’ll rehab him and I know he’ll work hard to get back. And when he’s ready to come back out, he’ll help us.”

As a rookie, Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards with a touchdown. He’s expected to miss a few weeks while rehabbing his knee.