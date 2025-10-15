Mike Vrabel says his return to Tennessee is interesting, but not important

On Sunday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will coach his team in Tennessee against the Titans, whom he coached from 2018 to 2023. Vrabel understands why the media might find that interesting, but he says he’s only focused on what’s important to winning the game.

“There is going to be, probably, a lot to be said about this,” Vrabel said, via Boston.com. “I think it would be filed under the category of, is it interesting or important? I would probably say this would be very interesting, but in the end not very important to our preparation or what we need to continue to try to do to improve as a team. But, having spent six years there or seven years there, I think it will be nice to see some people that I haven’t seen in a few years that helped us win, players and staff. We’ve got a huge job we’ve got to do here as we try to prepare for them.”

Vrabel led the Titans to the playoffs three times in six years, but they fired him after he went 6-11 in 2023. They then hired Brian Callahan, which worked out so well that Callahan was fired this week.

Now Vrabel will coach against Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy on Sunday, as the Titans attempt to begin the process of getting back on track after what increasingly looks like a bad decision to fire Vrabel.