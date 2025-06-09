Mike Vrabel: Stefon Diggs is engaged, I like his energy

After receiver Stefon Diggs got himself into a bit of controversy, he’s been with the team to end the club’s offseason program — including at minicamp this week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Diggs and how he’s done in the building on Monday.

“Good. I mean, he’s tried to figure out where everything is and what his role is, making sure that as we add those situations — the third down, the no-huddle, the red zone — that he’s staying up on it,” Vrabel said in his press conference. “He’s working hard in his rehab and when he can — there’s certain drills he can be out there and certain drills he won’t be. But I think he’s engaged and I like his energy.”

That’s about all the Patriots can ask for inside the building, as Diggs continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2024 season.

In eight games for Houston last year, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns.