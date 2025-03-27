Mike Vrabel: There’s a play-style to Stefon Diggs I’ve always appreciated

The Patriots added a veteran receiver this week, agreeing to a three-year deal with Stefon Diggs.

While Diggs is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season, he is expected to help elevate the play of young quarterback Drake Maye.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel joined Chris Long’s Green Light podcast this week and noted what Diggs can bring to the club.

“Yeah, just trying to make sure we’re supporting Drake and supporting the football team,” Vrabel said. “And, again, this is a highly competitive, confident receiver that’s produced throughout his career in multiple ways, play-style, right? He’s got a play-strength to him that you see that you can play physical. Route craft, good at the catch point, has been good in the red zone. There’s a play-style to him that I’ve always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he’s doing things to help us.

“But it’s just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude, and his presence have been great through our conversations. Hopefully, we can continue to add good players.”

Before going down with last year’s injury, Diggs had caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games. He had recorded six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between his time with the Vikings and Bills.