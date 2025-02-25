 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Tom Brady will provide great input as Raiders minority owner

  
Published February 25, 2025 04:01 PM

As a player, Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady on the Patriots during the 00s.

Now Vrabel is back with New England as its head coach while Brady has become a minority owner with the Raiders, with Las Vegas’ brass saying Brady is going to have plenty of input in team construction.

During his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine, Vrabel was asked how he thinks Brady will do helping to lead a franchise.

“How hard is it? It can’t be that hard. It’s not like playing,” Vrabel said with a laugh. “But no, Tom will provide great input. It’s important that he’s involved in our league and I think that’s a great thing for the National Football League.”

New Raiders G.M. John Spytek also noted during his Tuesday interview with PFT Live that he would be an idiot to not listen to Brady.

We’ll see how Brady helps the team solve its quarterback issue with the goal of developing the club into a consistent contender in the AFC West.