Mike Vrabel: Tom Brady will provide great input as Raiders minority owner

As a player, Mike Vrabel won three Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady on the Patriots during the 00s.

Now Vrabel is back with New England as its head coach while Brady has become a minority owner with the Raiders, with Las Vegas’ brass saying Brady is going to have plenty of input in team construction.

During his Tuesday press conference at the scouting combine, Vrabel was asked how he thinks Brady will do helping to lead a franchise.

“How hard is it? It can’t be that hard. It’s not like playing,” Vrabel said with a laugh. “But no, Tom will provide great input. It’s important that he’s involved in our league and I think that’s a great thing for the National Football League.”

New Raiders G.M. John Spytek also noted during his Tuesday interview with PFT Live that he would be an idiot to not listen to Brady.

We’ll see how Brady helps the team solve its quarterback issue with the goal of developing the club into a consistent contender in the AFC West.