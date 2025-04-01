Mike Vrabel: You have to view Will Campbell as a left tackle

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said recently that the team will not be drafting for need with the No. 4 pick in April, but there’s not much question about what their biggest need is at this point in the calendar.

The Patriots filled a number of holes in free agency, but left tackle remains a spot where they need to improve as they head into head coach Mike Vrabel’s first season. LSU product Will Campbell is generally considered the top prospect at the position and should be available when the Patriots are on the board, although his arm length has created some doubt about keeping him at tackle in the NFL.

Campbell’s arms measured 33 inches at LSU’s Pro Day last week, which was up from 32 5/8 at the Combine, and he dismissed the debate as irrelevant to his production in college. Vrabel did the same when he spoke to reporters about seeing Campbell as a left tackle on Monday.

“I think you have to,” Vrabel said, via NESN.com. “I don’t understand how you can watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted, at that position. So, I don’t think you have to project it. You could just actually watch and say, ‘There’s the snaps at left tackle.’ Evaluate it and see what you think.”

There was a point when it seemed likely that cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter would be available at No. 4, but the Giants’ signing of Russell Wilson may put them out of the quarterback hunt at No. 3. That could leave Campbell as both the best player available and the best need fit for the Patriots to consider when they are on the board in Green Bay.