Eliot Wolf: Patriots filled needs in free agency, will draft best player available

Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots didn’t get much immediate assistance from their 2024 draft class and a change of approach in 2025 could change that.

During an event for season ticket holders on Sunday, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discussed the team’s plans for next month in light of what they’ve already accomplished this offseason. The Patriots have signed a number of free agents on both sides of the ball and they recently met with wide receiver Stefon Diggs because they are “always looking” for ways to improve the team.

Wide receiver is one clear area in need of improvement and the team has yet to shore up left tackle, but Wolf went on to say that that philosophy will lead them to select the best player available regardless of what position they might play.

“The best player available is going to be the way it is,” Wolf said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “Maybe we went for need a little bit too much last year. Obviously that culminated in us drafting Drake Maye, so it wasn’t all bad. But, just moving forward, it’s taking the best player, and understanding that we’ve filled a lot of needs already in free agency.”

The Patriots have the fourth overall pick and the best case scenario for them would be for two quarterbacks to go in the first three picks, but it remains to be seen if the chips will fall that way in Green Bay late next month.