 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams absent from Jets practice for personal reasons amid trade talk

  
Published October 16, 2024 04:27 PM

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is the odd man out after the arrival of Davante Adams, and if that wasn’t obvious before, it became very clear when Williams didn’t practice today.

The Jets listed Williams as not practicing on their daily injury report, and the reason given was “Not Injury Related - Personal.”

Whether Williams asked out or the Jets told him to take the day off we don’t know, but the Jets have begun shopping him and his days with the team appear to be numbered.

It’s unclear whether the Jets will be able to get anything for Williams in a trade, given that he has just 10 catches for 145 yards through six games this season. But Aaron Rodgers threw Williams under the bus after a late interception on Monday night, and now Williams appears to be gone.