Mike Williams absent from Jets practice for personal reasons amid trade talk

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is the odd man out after the arrival of Davante Adams, and if that wasn’t obvious before, it became very clear when Williams didn’t practice today.

The Jets listed Williams as not practicing on their daily injury report, and the reason given was “Not Injury Related - Personal.”

Whether Williams asked out or the Jets told him to take the day off we don’t know, but the Jets have begun shopping him and his days with the team appear to be numbered.

It’s unclear whether the Jets will be able to get anything for Williams in a trade, given that he has just 10 catches for 145 yards through six games this season. But Aaron Rodgers threw Williams under the bus after a late interception on Monday night, and now Williams appears to be gone.