Mike Williams: It’s been a grind getting back, we’ll see about Week One

  
Published August 8, 2024 12:58 PM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on the field for the Jets’ joint practice with the Commanders on Thursday, but wide receiver Mike Williams was in uniform and that marked his first appearance on the field since signing with the AFC East team this offseason.

Williams tore his ACL while playing for the Chargers last year and the extended recovery process led to him being put on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp. The Jets activated Williams on Tuesday and he did individual drills with the team to begin working his way back to full participation.

“A grind, for sure. I’d say this whole process has been a grind. Putting the work in, early mornings, late nights, just trying to get back right,” Williams said in a press conference, via SNY.

Williams said, via multiple reporters, “we’ll see” when asked about his availability for Week One and that he’s focused on building chemistry with Rodgers so that he can help the team as much as possible once he is given the total green light.