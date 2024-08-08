 Skip navigation
Rain keeps Aaron Rodgers out of joint practice with Commanders

  
Published August 8, 2024 10:37 AM

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he’s not overly concerned about the possibility of fights during Thursday’s joint practice with the Commanders and he won’t have to worry about Aaron Rodgers being involved if one should break out.

Shortly after the teams took the field at the Jets’ facility on Thursday, reporters at the practice noted that Rodgers was not on the field with the Jets. Saleh later announced that the team opted to hold Rodgers out of the workout because it is raining heavily in that area of New Jersey.

Rodgers is not going to play in Saturday’s preseason game between the teams either, so his first work against an opposing defense since tearing his Achilles in Week One last season will have to wait until next week. The Jets will have a joint practice with the Panthers before they play in Charlotte on August 17.

Tyrod Taylor, Andrew Peasley, and Adrian Martinez are the available quarterbacks for the Jets this weekend.