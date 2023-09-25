Mike Williams out for season with torn ACL

The Chargers’ fears on receiver Mike Williams have been confirmed.

Williams suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will be out for the rest of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Williams exited the game late in the third quarter after he caught a short pass on the right side and took it for an 11-yard gain. But he stayed down after the play, with the FOX broadcast showing Williams holding his knee. He was assisted off the field before going into the blue medical tent.

Williams caught 19 passes for 249 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the year.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Williams has two seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving. But he’s long had trouble staying healthy. In 2022, he caught 63 passes for 895 yards with four TDs.

Williams has one year remaining on his current contract with Los Angeles. He is expected to be ready for training camp next year.

The Chargers will host the Raiders in Week 4.